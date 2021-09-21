St. Meinrad, Ind. — St. Meinrad Archabbey’s annual pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for the five Sundays in October.

The pilgrimages will begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. Each service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn. Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

Oct. 3 — Benedictine Father Lambert Reilly will discuss the topic, “Salvation Began with the ‘Hail Mary.’ ”

Oct. 10 — Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding will speak on “The Rosary Zone.”

Oct. 17 — Benedictine Father Francis Wagner will discuss “ ‘Do Whatever He Tells You:’ Mary, the Mother of Disciples.”

Oct. 24 — Benedictine Father Colman Grabert will speak on “With Mary, It Was Always ‘Yes.’ ”

Oct. 31 — Benedictine Father Denis Robinson will speak on “Mary, Mother of Souls.”

The services will begin at 2 p.m. CDT and the public is invited. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located a mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Road 62 in St. Meinrad, Ind.