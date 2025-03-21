Mercy stages mock drunk driving crash

First responders placed a student actor in a body bag — representing the victim — during the simulation at Mercy Academy March 12. (Photo Special to The Record)

Mercy Academy hosted a simulation March 12 designed to educate students about the effects of drunk driving.

“The goal of the school assembly is to empower students with the knowledge and awareness needed to make safe and responsible decisions regarding alcohol and drug use,” said an announcement from the school.

The demonstration, which took place in the school parking lot, was led by Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Fire. Students served as actors in a reenactment of a fatal crash, which included a “field sobriety test, an arrest for drunk driving, and the arrival of a distraught parent,” said the announcement. First responders brought an ambulance, a gurney and a body bag for the “victim.”

In a simulation of a drunk driving crash, Mercy Academy student Katie Falls played the role of the driver and acted out a field sobriety test on March 12. (Photo Special to The Record)

Following the simulation, the students heard from Theresa Martinez, a former Mercy parent whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

Senior student Caroline Cronen described the event as an “eye-opening experience … that will forever be ingrained in my memory.”

“The demonstration will impact us for the rest of our lives and will continue to keep us cautious on and off the roads,” she added.

The event was part of the school’s “Peer Leader Week,” which is “a week dedicated to educating students about the risks of drugs and alcohol,” said the announcement.