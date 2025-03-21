Formation program on new pastoral for youth, young adult ministry planned in Indianapolis

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Marian University in Indianapolis are hosting a two-day regional formation program on “Listen, Teach, Send,” the new national pastoral framework for ministries with youth and young adults.

The event will take place April 7-8 at the university, starting with a Mass at 4:30 p.m. April 7. Archbishop of Indianapolis Charles C. Thompson will be the celebrant.

The cost, including meals, is $30 per day. To register by April 1, visit tinyurl.com/listenteachsend25.