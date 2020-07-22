Substitute teachers needed for Catholic schools for 2020-2021

The Archdiocese of Louisville is seeking substitute teachers for its Catholic preschool, elementary and high schools located in the seven counties of the archdiocese (Hardin, Jefferson, Marion, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby and Washington) for the 2020-2021 school year.

Candidates do not need to possess a teaching certificate but should have at least 60 hours of college credit. Applicants must submit a resume, college transcript and two letters of reference. Applicants must also submit proof of attendance at an archdiocesan safe environment training or attend a training before being hired.

Training and ongoing formation will be provided to archdiocesan substitute teachers.

To apply, visit www.archlou.org/ocs-employment. Email or call Lori Weiter at lweiter@archlou.org or 585-3291 for questions or more information.