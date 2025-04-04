CSAA Boys Volleyball Champs named

Champions in eight male volleyball divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were decided during tournaments held March 25 and 26 at St. Rita and St. Michael schools.
The final results were:
- Division A — In the sixth-grade competition, St. Raphael School defeated St. Bernard School. In eighth grade, St. Raphael defeated St. Martha School.
- Division AA — In sixth grade, Holy Spirit School defeated St. Patrick School. In eighth grade, St. Albert the Great School defeated St. Michael School.
- Division 2 — In sixth grade, St. Albert defeated St. Margaret Mary School. In eighth grade, St. Agnes School defeated St. Bernard.
- Division 3 — In sixth grade, St. Albert (Blue) defeated St. Albert (Gold). In eighth grade, St. Margaret Mary (Red) defeated St. Michael (Maroon).