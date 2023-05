Turtles were placed in their starting positions before the Little Sisters of the Poor annual Turtle Derby. (Record File Photo by Jessica Able)

The Little Sisters of the Poor will host the 31st annual Turtle Derby May 20 at the sisters’ St. Joseph Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr.

The event — dubbed the “slowest two minutes in sports” — will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. and will feature a day of turtle racing, raffles, children’s activities, live music and games. A chicken dinner will also be available. For more information, call Tina Contreras at 636-2300 or email dvlouisville@littlesistersofthepoor.org.