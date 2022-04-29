Wedding Anniversaries

John and Carolyn Reinstedler, members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary April 29. Mrs. Reinstedler, the former Carolyn Lewis, retired from Carol’s Creations in 2020 after 30 years. Mr. Reinstedler retired as a job coordinator for Gateway Press in 2013 after 42 years. The couple have two children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. John Patrick Sweat, members of St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary April 28. Mrs. Sweat, the former Frances Agnes Hayden, worked for the Bullitt County Board of Education for 24 years. Mr. Sweat worked for General Electric for 35 years. The couple have three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.