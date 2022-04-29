With a little over two months to go, the 2021 Catholic Services Appeal has exceeded its goal of $4.1 million and is on its way to being the most successful campaign in the Archdiocese of Louisville’s history.

The campaign has received $4,111,882 in gifts and pledges, said Molly Keene Smith, who serves as director of the archdiocesan Office of Mission Advancement.

That is less than $40,000 from exceeding the 2017 appeal’s total of $4,149,146 — which is the largest total to date, said Melissa Herberger, coordinator of the appeal.

The 2021 appeal hasn’t yet hit its donor participation goal. So far 11,220 households have contributed while the goal is 13,207 households.

But those who have donated gave more this time, Herberger said. And there is still time to give, she noted. The appeal officially ends on June 30.

“It’s a great feeling to know how generous parishioners are and to know that all the funds will go right back into the ministries the archdiocese serves,” said Herberger.

Smith said she’s grateful to the pastors and parish staff for their role in helping the appeal reach its goal.

“They’re the ones who make it happen. Without their enthusiasm and support we couldn’t do it,” she said. “I’m also extremely grateful to the donors who made the (four) matching gifts possible. They inspire greater generosity. We’re blessed and very grateful.”

Each of the matching gift options will be funded up to $50,000.

The Seminarian Education Fund : Gifts will support the education of seminarians in formation for the priesthood. The Archdiocese of Louisville pays

for the education of each seminarian. There are currently 10 in formation.

: Gifts will support the education of seminarians in formation for the priesthood. The Archdiocese of Louisville pays for the education of each seminarian. There are currently 10 in formation. Young Donors : In an effort to encourage young adults to engage with the church, gifts made by donors age 40 and younger will be matched.

: In an effort to encourage young adults to engage with the church, gifts made by donors age 40 and younger will be matched. Salt & Light Increased Giving : The amount of increase in a donation by a Salt & Light level donor (one who donates $500 or more) will be matched.

: The amount of increase in a donation by a Salt & Light level donor (one who donates $500 or more) will be matched. Deacon Donors: Gifts made by the deacon community — deacons or diaconate candidates — will be matched.

Sixty-six parishes have reached their donation goal so far, according to the Office of Mission Advancement.

Smith noted that the campaign’s theme this year is “Lord for what do I wait? My hope is in you,” from Psalm 39.

“It reminds Catholics that hope is rooted in Jesus Christ. He told us he will be with us always. Hope is the keyword right now. It resonates with people,” said Smith. “The funds from the appeal provide hope to our brothers and sisters in the archdiocese.”

Smith and Herberger said that every gift matters and that they can be made online anytime at www.archlou.org/csa, by scanning the QR code below or by mailing a donation to 3940 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Ky., 40213.