CEC to celebrate 23rd anniversary May 18

Members of Ernestine Mason’s Line Dancing Ministry danced during a 21st-anniversary celebration at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, April 22. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, will celebrate its 23rd anniversary May 18 from noon to 7 p.m.

The center, known as the CEC, is an extension of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry. It offers a range of academic, cultural and life-skills programs for senior citizens, children and families.

A variety of activities will take place throughout the day May 18 with a formal program beginning at 6 p.m.

The center opened in the spring of 2000 with the goal of providing “holistic cultural enrichment, formation and academic development for the community,” the announcement said.

For more information, call the center at 776-0262.