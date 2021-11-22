The “Lighting of the Tree of Remembrance” at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, will be held in person this year on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. During the event, free glass ornaments will be available for the public to personalize and hang on the live Christmas tree in remembrance of loved ones. The ornaments will also be available throughout December in the cemetery office or people may hang their own ornaments on the tree. They may be retrieved after Christmas by Jan. 6.

The event will include a prayer service with Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and refreshments.

The cemetery gates will be open for entry until 6:25 p.m.