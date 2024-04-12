CSAA volleyball champs named

Champions in eight male volleyball divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were decided during tournaments held March 26 and 27 at St. Rita and St. Michael schools.

The final results were:

Division A — In the sixth-grade competition, St. Aloysius School defeated St. Athanasius School 2-0. In eighth grade, St. Martha School defeated Ascension School 2-0.

Division AA — In sixth grade, St. Albert School defeated St. Mary School 2-1. In eighth grade, St. Patrick School defeated St. Gabriel School 2-1.

Division 2AA — In sixth grade, St. Albert defeated St. Margaret Mary School 2-1. In eighth grade, St. Margaret Mary Red defeated St. Margaret Mary White 2-1

Division 3 — In sixth grade, St. Margaret Mary defeated St. Paul School 2-1. In eighth grade, St. Patrick Blue defeated St. Agnes School White 2-0.