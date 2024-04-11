Students portray the Passion

St. James School student Wyatt Shepherd portrayed Jesus on the cross during the school’s annual Passion Play enacted during Holy Week. (Photo Special to The Record) Students at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., presented the Passion of Jesus Christ on March 27 and 28 at the school. St. James has been presenting the Passion Play during Holy Week for more than 20 years. Jesus is taken down from the cross in this portrayal by St. James School students during the annual passion play, presented annually during Holy Week. (Photo Special to The Record)