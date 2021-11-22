The 35th annual African American Catholic Day of Reflection will be celebrated on Dec. 11 with the theme “African American Catholics: Rooted in Faith.”

The day will also include a “Celebration of African American Catholic History,” which was postponed in November.

Each parish in the Archdiocese of Louisville is invited to send at least 40 participants, including a youth and a young adult delegation, clergy, parish leaders and “anyone else excited to celebrate the gifts of the African American Catholic Community,” according to an announcement about the event.

The event begins with registration at 8 a.m. and the program runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will preside at the opening prayer service. Several individuals and groups are scheduled to present workshops during the event, which will be held at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Among the presenters are Dr. Veronica Morgan-Lee, Dr. Kathleen Dorsey-Bellows, Deacon Royce Winters, Andrea Pernell, Cherrie Pointer-Vaughn and the Shawnee Transformation Youth Coalition.

The cost is $30 per person. Admission for children and teens from grades one through 12 is $15. The registration deadline is Dec. 3. For more information or to register, call 471-2146.