The Archdiocese of Louisville was found once again to be in compliance with all audited articles of the U.S. bishops’ “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” according to the archdiocese.

The 2002 document requires annual audits of dioceses and eparchies around the nation to ensure their compliance. It was created — and has been updated several times — in response to the clergy sexual abuse crisis in the church.

Audits are conducted annually by StoneBridge Business Partners of Rochester, N.Y. StoneBridge conducted the Archdiocese of Louisville’s audit Oct. 4-6, doing a more in-depth audit that’s required every third year and is typically done in-person, said Dr. Brian B. Reynolds, chancellor and chief administrative officer.

The audit reviewed the archdiocese from 2018-2021 and was conducted online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds said auditors collected documents and records and reviewed all processes, materials and communications related to the charter. They also interviewed 20 people, he said, including members of the Archdiocese of Louisville Sexual Abuse Review Board, pastors, archdiocesan staff and school personnel.

The archdiocese was notified Nov. 1 that it was found in full compliance with all audited articles of the charter, he said.

This was the 18th time the archdiocese has been audited and it has been found to be fully compliant at each audit.