Letter from the Archbishop — Catholic Home Mission collection will be May 20-21

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of May 20-21, parishes will conduct the annual Mission Collection. This collection supports the Catholic Home Missions and international missionary agencies, such as the Propagation of the Faith. These organizations fund the work of more than 1,100 mission dioceses here in the United States and around the world.

The Mission Collection fuels the Church’s missionary work and provides ongoing monetary help for the pastoral and evangelizing programs of the Church in the United States, Africa, Asia, the Pacific Islands and remote regions of Latin America. Your donations provide for the education and support of seminarians, religious novices and lay catechists; for the work of religious communities in education, health care and social services; for communication and transportation needs; for disaster and emergency relief, when necessary; and for the Church’s ministry to children.

As we celebrate the Ascension of the Lord on this weekend, we remember Jesus’ call, “Go, therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.” This collection provides an opportunity for us to make disciples through our support of the Church’s mission and her efforts to reach out to those in need. The missionary mandate is always timely, and it commits us to be joyful witnesses to the Good News for those near and far.

Please be generous to this Mission Collection.

Sincerely in the Lord,











Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville