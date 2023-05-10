‘Run with a mission’ 5K set for May

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will host the “Run with a Mission” 5K event May 20 on the Motherhouse campus in Nazareth, Ky. A virtual option, where individuals can participate from a place of their choosing, is also available.

The 5K began in 2019 “as an opportunity to promote community connections while raising money for a good cause,” said a press release from the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the sisters’ mission in Northeast India.

“This project in India aims to offer vocational training in the computer and food industries, with the goal of generating employment opportunities and enhancing the lives of individuals who have not finished high school,” said the release.

Awards will be presented to the top male and female overall finishers and top age category finishers. The cost is $30. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Nazareth/Nazareth5K.