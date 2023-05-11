Laudato Si´conference to be held virtually this summer

The biennial “Laudato Si´and the U.S. Catholic Church” conference will be held virtually via the Zoom platform June 14 to July 25. Each session will begin at 8 p.m. EDT and will run for 90 minutes.

This year’s conference “focuses on a greater understanding of the Laudato Si´ Action Platform’s seven goals and provides a clearer path for accomplishing each of the goals,” according to an announcement from the organizers. The conference is sponsored by Creighton University and the Catholic Climate Covenant.

Each session will include a presentation by a scholar who will describe a goal of the action platform. Then a practitioner will outline their work to achieve that goal. A moderated question-and-answer session will follow.

The conference sessions are free but registration is required. To register or to learn more about the speakers and the schedule, visit www.creighton.edu/catholicclimate.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with a Zoom link. For those unable to attend the live sessions, recordings will be made available.