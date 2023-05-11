Wedding Anniversaries — May 11, 2023

Donald James and Harriet Bowling, members of Ascension Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 12. Mrs. Bowling, the former Harriet Smith, retired from Hosparus after 15 years. Mr. Bowling retired from the University of Louisville after 37 years. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.

Charles and Margaret “Peggy” Nalley, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 12. Mrs. Nalley is the former Margaret Mattingly. The couple have three children, two grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

David and Frances Schaftlein, members of St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary May 15. Mrs. Schaftlein, the former Frances Kiefer, is a homemaker. Mr. Schaftlein retired from union carpentry after 50 years. The couple have nine children, 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Ronald and Shirley Fleitz, members of St. Bernadette Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 17. Mrs. Fleitz, the former Shirley Hornek, is a former teacher at Mother of Good Counsel and currently works at Insulation Technologies. Mr. Fleitz retired after 20 years from Nexans and after 10 years from S&S Tool. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.



Mr. and Mrs. David R. Martin, members of St. Stephen Martyr Church, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 3. Mrs. Martin is the former Ann Schook. The couple have five children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.