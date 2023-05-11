Bulletin Board — May 11, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated May 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace invite single, Catholic women, ages 18-45, to attend a free “Mission for Peace” prayer and service immersion program designed to help women explore contemporary Dominican life.

The service program, held at the Dominicans Sisters of Peace Motherhouse in Akron, Ohio, begins June 2 at 9 a.m. and concludes June 6 at noon. For more information, call or text Sister June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991 or email jfitzgerald@oppeace.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. May 15 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Serran Chuck Lynch will speak about parish vocation ministry.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Earth and Spirit Center, 1924 Newburg Road, is in need of retreat leaders to facilitate interfaith nature retreats for high school and grade school students. The center is looking for those who enjoy vigorous physical activity, being in nature and working with teens in small groups, on trails, team building, discussions and small service projects on the campus.

Retreat leaders can earn service hours or receive pay. Retreats will be in-person and outside from August to November and March to May, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Training will be provided. For more information, email Lori at lori@earthandspiritcenter.org.

The Grotto and Garden of our Lady of Lourdes, a local and state landmark at 601 Presidents Blvd., needs volunteers to help with maintenance from April to November. General needs are watering, trash pick up and pulling weeds. For more information and to schedule a time to volunteer, email stjosaa@hotmail.com.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of St. Martin of Tours Church that serves homeless men and women, is in need of donations of women’s spring and summer clothing. Volunteers are also welcome. To make an appointment to volunteer or donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

The Ladies Sewing Society of the St. Joseph Children’s Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave., is recruiting hand quilters or those interested in learning. The society meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Patrice Flynn at 494-1632.

Girl Scout Troop 1981 of St. Albert the Great School is collecting cleaning supplies, paper towels and bottled water to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. Donations can be dropped off at the school until May 15.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group, for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse, meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club for those 50 and over will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at El Nopal at 5 p.m. May 21. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

HERE and THERE

St. Joseph Children’s Home is hosting a Building Forever Families open house event May 16 from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house invites community members to take a self-guided tour through the home’s renovated historic building.

The Cathedral of the Assumption’s Kelty Endowed Concert Series and the American Guild of Organists will host Nicole Keller, assistant professor of Organ at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, for a concert May 26 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be in the cathedral, 433 S. Fifth St.

Keller specializes in eclectic programs with a desire to expand the listener’s horizons, pairing familiar sounds and genres with less familiar ones, according to the concert announcement. The event is free and open to the public.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will present “The Journey of Disability and Chronic Illness, Traversing the Paths of Emotional & Spiritual Health,” May 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jenny Smith, author of “Live the Impossible: How a Wheelchair has Taken Me Places I Never Dared to Imagine,” will be the presenter. To register, email akskag01@outlook.com.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

May 18 and 19: Formation of TaNaK.

May 25 and 26: Forms of Jewish Scripture.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event May 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Dawn Hall-Bibb and Dr. Julie Hartmann from Bellarmine University will present “LET’S GET MOVING: Healthy Aging through Physical Activity,” a discussion on why getting regular physical activity is one of the most important things for your health.The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.