Presentation Academy will honor eight women at 28th Tower Awards

Presentation Academy will honor eight women during its 28th annual Tower Awards for Women Leaders event on Oct. 5 at the Seelbach Hilton Hotel, 500 S. 4th St.

“The Tower Awards for Women Leaders is an annual event honoring Louisville women leaders in their fields and highlighting the contributions of these role models to Presentation Academy students and the Kentuckiana community,” according to a press release from the school.

This year’s honorees are:

Arts and Communications — Leslie Broecker is president of Broadway Across America Midwest.

Business Technology and Trade — Dr. Patricia Carver is assistant professor of business administration and founding director of the Women of Color Entrepreneur Leadership Certificate program at Bellarmine University.

Education — Jane Goldstein is a retired former assistant dean of development and external relations for the University of Louisville College of Business.

Government, Justice and Law — Dr. Cicely J. Cottrell is associate professor and chair of criminal justice studies at Spalding University.

Science and Healthcare — Dr. Deidre Hilliard is medical director at Humana and a hospitalist at Norton Suburban Hospital.

Service and Advocacy — Martha Brown Stephenson is vice president of career services for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Evelyn R. Siemens, a graduate of Presentation's class of 1946 who retired from the United States Department of State Foreign Service.

The Mother Catherine Spalding Visionary Award will be presented to Sister of Charity of Nazareth Luke Boiarski, director of the Lay Mission Volunteer Program for the SCNs.

All funds from the event benefit the school’s tuition assistance program. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact Karen Schneider at 583-5935, ext. 117, or kschneider@presentationacademy.org.