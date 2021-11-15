Letter from the Archbishop

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

This weekend, our Archdiocese will take up the national collection for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD). Your support for this collection empowers those living in poverty to bring powerful and positive changes to their communities.

In addition to making an impact nationally, those living in poverty in our own Archdiocese are empowered through the 25% share of our collection that stays here. Local funds supported efforts throughout the Archdiocese, such as purchasing meals for the elderly, poor, and homebound through the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries in Bardstown, Ky. and providing supplies for the homeless shelter at the George K. Bowling Park in Edmonton, Ky. CCHD local funds also recruited 65 new Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers who assist child victims of abuse and neglect and assisted Hispanic women and their families with legal services through the La Casita Center.

Currently, 38 million people in the United States live in poverty. The Catholic Campaign for Human Development supports those living in poverty by identifying and addressing the unique obstacles people face as they work to lift themselves out of poverty. Creating jobs and growth opportunities in low-income neighborhoods requires looking at a broad range of issues and finding innovative solutions. Job training, fair wages, business ownership opportunities, adequate nutrition, and reliable customer bases are all considerations for empowering low-income people to flourish.

For more information about the collection and the people it supports, visit www.usccb.org/cchd. Thank you for your generous response to this opportunity to answer Jesus Christ’s call to serve those in need.

Sincerely yours in our Lord,

Most Reverend Joseph E. Kurtz, D.D.

Archbishop of Louisville