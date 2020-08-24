Archdiocesan News

Tek4Kids to host fall virtual tech summit 

Students at the St. Francis School of Technology in Jérémie, Haiti, completed classwork on laptops in this file photo. (Photo Special to The Record)

Tek4Kids, a non-profit organization based in Jérémie, Haiti, that incorporates computer technology into classrooms, will host its first Tek4Kids Fall Virtual Summit on Sept. 2 from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Participants will hear from Tek4Kids founder Gary Boice about how the organization uses education and technology to change students’ lives in Haiti. Boice first went to Haiti, with a group of volunteers from the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The summit will also explore “new possibilities for learning and invite your ideas for improving education, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release from the organization said.

This free event will feature live-streamed presentations, panel discussions and virtual interviews.

To register, visit http://tek4kids.org/2020/08/17/tek4kids-fall-virtual-tech-summit/.

