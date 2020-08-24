Tek4Kids to host fall virtual tech summit 

Tek4Kids, a non-profit organization based in Jérémie, Haiti, that incorporates computer technology into classrooms, will host its first Tek4Kids Fall Virtual Summit on Sept. 2 from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Participants will hear from Tek4Kids founder Gary Boice about how the organization uses education and technology to change students’ lives in Haiti. Boice first went to Haiti, with a group of volunteers from the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The summit will also explore “new possibilities for learning and invite your ideas for improving education, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release from the organization said.

This free event will feature live-streamed presentations, panel discussions and virtual interviews.

To register, visit http://tek4kids.org/2020/08/17/tek4kids-fall-virtual-tech-summit/.