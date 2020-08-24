Sister Visitor Center needs canned vegetables

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Sister Visitor Center has an immediate need for canned vegetables.

Increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished Sister Visitor’s usually well-stocked supply, said Lori Feris, a caseworker at Sister Visitor.

The center needs canned vegetables in particular. It currently has enough canned fruit and soup.

Sister Visitor Center offers emergency assistance, including food, clothing and help with rent and utilities to those in the Russel, Portland and Shawnee neighborhoods in West Louisville. During the pandemic, the center has provided thousands of free meals and uninterrupted service, a news release said.

Donors may drop off canned vegetables at Sister Visitor Center, 2235 W. Market St., but need to make an appointment to do so by emailing Feris at lferis@archlou.org. Donors may also drop off canned goods at Catholic Charities of Louisville, 2911 S. Fourth Street. Call Emily Willis at 637-9786, ext. 335, to schedule.

Individuals who have more canned vegetables than they can deliver may schedule a pick-up with Feris.