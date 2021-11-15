Thirty-eight Archdiocese of Louisville elementary school teachers who celebrated milestone years of service in 2021 received a St. Katharine Drexel Award earlier this month.

The St. Katharine Drexel Award, accompanied by $1,000, was presented to teachers marking 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service.

The fund was established by a husband and wife who are parishioners of an Archdiocese of Louisville parish. They wish to remain anonymous. The fund is privately sponsored and has awarded $1,000 each to 216 teachers in the past five years.

The purpose of the award is to “show appreciation and gratitude to the elementary school teachers of the Archdiocese of Louisville for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to Catholic education,” said a statement from the award sponsors.

The public is invited to contribute to the fund and may do so by clicking here.