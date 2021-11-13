Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary program, which offers job training, now has gift cards available for its six-week soup and bread subscription service.

Subscriptions include a quart of soup and a loaf of fresh bread each week. The soups are made by Common Table students and the bread is made by a local bakery, Wildflour Bakehouse.

Common Table’s next subscription is available for purchase and individuals should register by Nov. 22.

The menu, which includes vegetarian options, is minestrone with or without prosciutto with sundried tomato bread; turkey and wild rice or mushroom and wild rice soup with farmhouse white bread; chicken tortilla or white bean tortilla soup with honey whole wheat; potato soup with or without bacon with focaccia bread; and sausage, kale and white bean soup or kale and white bean soup with potato cheddar chive bread.

The service, which is $90, runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 19.

To purchase gift cards or to order a subscription, visit https://cclou.org/soup/.

Common Table aims to “reduce poverty and bring equity to our community through job training. We provide training in the culinary arts to those who face barriers to employment, empowering them to achieve success in their careers and personal lives,” according to an announcement from Catholic Charities. The soup subscription service supports students’ tuition costs and employment services.

Current pickup locations include St. John Paul II, Our Lady of Lourdes, Epiphany, Holy Trinity, Holy Spirit, St. Margaret Mary, St. Michael, St. Patrick, St. Peter the Apostle parishes.

Common Table will deliver to locations where 10 or more individuals have registered. Others can pick up from Common Table, located at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen at 1200 S. 28th Street.