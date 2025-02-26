Letter from Catholic Charities — The work to be done

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher

As we head into Lent, I’m reminded of the selfless sacrifices so many volunteers have made — the time they’ve given up — to support Catholic Charities and other social service organizations throughout the archdiocese. For that, I’m truly grateful.

Lent also reminds me of the many sacrifices Jesus made on everyone’s behalf — especially his 40 days and nights in the desert and the Passion of Christ reflected in Holy Week, culminating in his death on the cross and his resurrection.

There were many times Jesus was tempted by others to take the easy way out. (“If you’re the Messiah, save yourself!”) But he didn’t. Jesus “put in the work,” as we like to say today, to save all mankind.

That’s an example we’d all do well to follow — to put in the work to lift people up — because there’s so much more work to be done!

40-DAY ‘PEOPLE UP’ CHALLENGE



This Lent, Catholic Charities asks everyone to “put in the work” to help those most in need in our community: the hungry, the poor, the elderly, survivors of human trafficking, refugees and so many others Jesus calls us to care for.

Our challenge is for everyone to take at least ONE ACTION each day of Lent to not just give something up, but to lift someone up through a selfless act of:

SERVING , by volunteering at a food pantry or visiting a nursing home.

, by volunteering at a food pantry or visiting a nursing home. GIVING , donating money or material goods that our clients need to live each day.

, donating money or material goods that our clients need to live each day. LEARNING and growing by attending educational sessions or visiting new parishes.

and growing by attending educational sessions or visiting new parishes. PRAYING, which wraps the Holy Spirit around all of our actions and the people

we serve.

A CALL TO PARTICIPATION



The seven themes of Catholic social teaching guide the work of Catholic Charities. One theme in particular, the “Call to Family and Participation,” suggests each of us has a responsibility to actively engage in our communities and work toward the common good.

That’s what our “40-Day People Up Challenge” is all about. And that’s what this special section in The Record is all about. We are calling you to participate.

As Jesus put in the work for our salvation, let’s also put in the work to provide help, create hope and uphold the human dignity of those among us who need it most. We hope you’ll visit cclou.org/challenge this week to learn more and get started!

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher is Chief Executive Officer for Catholic Charities of Louisville.