Before hospitalization, pope signed decree creating commission to boost donations to the Holy See

The dome of St. Peter’s Basilica’s at the Vatican is seen March 24, 2024. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — “To support the service of the Apostolic See and considering the current economic situation,” Pope Francis established a permanent Vatican commission dedicated to boosting donations to the Holy See through targeted campaigns.

The newly created “Commission of Donations for the Holy See” will “encourage donations by means of special campaigns among the faithful, episcopal conferences and other potential benefactors, emphasizing their importance for the mission and the charitable works of the apostolic see,” read a decree instituting the commission.

Signed by the pope and dated Feb. 11, three days before Pope Francis was hospitalized, the decree was released by the Vatican Feb. 26.

The commission also will “find funding from willing donors for specific projects presented by the institutions of the Roman Curia and the Governorate of Vatican City State,” the decree said.

Additionally, the commission will coordinate other existing avenues of fundraising for the Holy See, such as the financial assistance offered by bishops as stipulated in canon 1271, as well as Peter’s Pence — a collection taken up in parishes each year that supports the work of the Roman Curia and funds the charitable activity of the pope.

Overall, Peter’s Pence granted 103 million euros ($108 million) in contributions in 2023, the Vatican said in a July 2024 report, with 13 million euros ($14 million) dedicated to supporting various charitable projects and 90 million euros ($94 million) being used to cover the expenses of the Holy See.

According to a July 2024 report in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the operating deficit for the Holy See in 2023 was just over 83 million euros ($87 million). The Vatican has been using contributions to Peter’s Pence and investment income to cover the deficit.

The decree specified that the donations commission “shall annually determine awareness and fundraising campaigns to be undertaken,” identify how they should be carried out and determine the schedule for such activities. Beyond specific projects, the commission may organize initiatives to raise “reserve” funds to be used in the future.

The commission responds directly to the pope and is made up of a maximum of six members. Pope Francis named Msgr. Roberto Campisi, assessor for general affairs at the Vatican Secretariat of State, to be president of the commission.

Pope Francis appointed as members of the commission:

— Archbishop Flavio Pace, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity.

— Salesian Sister Alessandra Smerilli, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

— Franciscan Sister Silvana Piro, undersecretary of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See.

— Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, vice secretary-general of the office governing Vatican City State.

Pope Francis approved the commission’s statutes for a three-year trial period.