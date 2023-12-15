Trinity inducts eight into hall of fame during annual event

Brian Brohm, a graduate of the class of 2004, is the University of Louisville’s football coach. Brohm was a Trinity football player who led the team to three consecutive state championships. He played professional football for the NFL.

Oscar Brohm, father of Brian Brohm, is a certified public accountant and treasury professional. He served as a varsity football coach at Trinity for 25 years. He has also coached at Spalding University and professionally for the Louisville Fire arena football team.

Dr. Mark Corbett, a member of Trinity’s class of 1979, is a pediatric specialist in allergy and immunology who served the local community for three decades. He recently served as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Dr. Debbie Heaverin served as a Catholic school teacher for close to four decades and taught students with learning differences at Trinity High School for 20 years. Heaverin was a member of Trinity’s faculty senate and its representative for the school board.

Joseph Landewich, a graduate of the class of 1983, is the retired general counsel and corporate secretary of Kindred Healthcare. He served as board chair of the Trinity High School Foundation and is chair-elect and secretary of the Catholic Education Foundation board.

Robert “B.J.” Ruckriegel, a graduate of the class of 1995, is the CFO and controller of CandyRific, a novelty candy company. Ruckriegel served as a governing member of the Trinity Foundation Board and chair of the board’s fundraising committee.

Rudy Volz, a member of the class of 1973, is the retired president and owner of R.L. Volz Landscaping and Nursery. Volz served as a science and biology teacher at Trinity for 10 years, teaching students with learning differences. He also served on the Alumni Board.

Frank Ward taught at Trinity for 45 years, from 1976 to 2021. He served as director of the advanced program and chair of the humanities and English departments. He held various administrative roles at Trinity and served as a member of the school’s faculty senate.