Honors and scholars

Shelby White from Assumption High School and Isis Barrientos Guadarrama from Presentation Academy were selected for the Commonwealth Honors Academy.

The academy offers an academic enrichment program for outstanding high school students who have completed their junior year.

In addition, Holy Cross High School’s Nora Atzinger was named an alternate in 2023 Governor’s Scholars Program.

The Governor’s Scholars Program offers a five-week residential program for the state’s brightest students, according to its website. (Those selected for the program were announced in the May 11 edition of The Record.)