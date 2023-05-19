Nine selected for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs

Nine high school students in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been selected to attend the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs program. Those selected for the summer program are:

Assumption High School — Anna Cate McDowell.

Bethlehem High School — Matthew Jones and Blake Spalding.

Sacred Heart Academy — Reese Anderson, Amelia Lim, Elaine Yue and Jasmine Watkins.

St. Xavier High School — Cullen Spalding.

Trinity High School — Aaron Demissie.

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs offers a three-week residential experience for students around the state interested in becoming the next generation of entrepreneurs.