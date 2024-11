On Nov. 7, students from St. Francis of Assisi School gathered, sorted and packaged winter items for those in need with students from the Islamic School of Louisville. (Photo Special to The Record)

On Nov. 7, seventh-grade students at St. Francis of Assisi School visited the Islamic School of Louisville, joining in a program to collect winter clothing for those in need in Louisville. At the gathering, the students sorted and packaged the items. The students also had time for fellowship over a shared meal.