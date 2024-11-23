Catholic Schools Academic League Quick Recall tournaments

The Catholic Schools Academic League held Quick Recall tournaments recently.

The sixth-grade Quick Recall tournament was held Nov. 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes School. Fifteen teams from 13 schools participated in the sixth-grade league this season.

Holy Trinity-Green defeated Holy Spirit 26-21 in the final match, capping off an undefeated season of 10-0.

The league held its sixth, seventh and eighth-grade Quick Recall tournament Nov. 7 at St. Michael School. Twenty-six teams from 20 schools participated in the league this season.

St. Francis of Assisi-Blue defeated St. Agnes in the championship match 25-24 to win the tournament, and to finish the season with an undefeated record of 11-0.