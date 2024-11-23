Youth

Catholic Schools Academic League Quick Recall tournaments

by

The Catholic Schools Academic League held Quick Recall tournaments recently.

The sixth-grade Quick Recall tournament was held Nov. 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes School. Fifteen teams from 13 schools participated in the sixth-grade league this season. 

Holy Trinity-Green defeated Holy Spirit 26-21 in the final match, capping off an undefeated season of 10-0.   

The league held its sixth, seventh and eighth-grade Quick Recall tournament Nov. 7 at St. Michael School. Twenty-six teams from 20 schools participated in the league this season. 

St. Francis of Assisi-Blue defeated St. Agnes in the championship match 25-24 to win the tournament, and to finish the season with an undefeated record of 11-0.

Tags from the story
, , , , ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Father William D. Hammer recognized with environmental honor
Father William D. Hammer, pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church, was recognized...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *