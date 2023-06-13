Graduates win scholarships

Six Catholic high school graduates, members of the class of 2023, are recipients of College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Holy Cross High School graduate Ethan Scobee won a National Merit University of Louisville Scholarship.

Sacred Heart Academy graduates Julia Ceresa and Lauren Ceresa won National Merit University of Louisville Scholarships.

St. Xavier High School graduate Nathan Donohue won a National Merit University of Mississippi Scholarship and Graham Ice won a National Merit Auburn University Scholarship.

Trinity High School graduate Anthony Holder won a National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.

College-sponsored scholarships are renewable and cover up to four years of undergraduate study at the sponsoring institution. Awards range from $500 to $2,000 per year, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.