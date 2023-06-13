Youth

Graduates win scholarships

by

Six Catholic high school graduates, members of the class of 2023, are recipients of College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

  • Holy Cross High School graduate Ethan Scobee won a National Merit University of Louisville Scholarship.
  • Sacred Heart Academy graduates Julia Ceresa and Lauren Ceresa won National Merit University of Louisville Scholarships.
  • St. Xavier High School graduate Nathan Donohue won a National Merit University of Mississippi Scholarship and Graham Ice won a National Merit Auburn University Scholarship.
  • Trinity High School graduate Anthony Holder won a National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.

College-sponsored scholarships are renewable and cover up to four years of undergraduate study at the sponsoring institution. Awards range from $500 to $2,000 per year, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

