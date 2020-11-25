Letter from the Archbishop — Collection will aid abused women and children, as well as Hispanic families

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

May God bless you! This weekend, our diocese will take up the national collection for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD). Your support for this collection brings change to communities across the country and empowers those living in poverty to transform the places where they live into reflections of the Kingdom of God. In addition to making an impact nationally, those living in poverty in our own diocese are empowered through the 25% share of our collection that stays here.

On the local level, your contributions support organizations such as The Caring Place, serving abused women and children in Central Kentucky, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), which will help children who are victims of abuse and neglect in Jefferson, Spencer, Shelby, and Trimble counties, and the Legal Services Outreach Program of La Casita Center, which assists Hispanic women and their families with a wide variety of legal services.

On a national level in the Dioceses of Yakima and Spokane in central and eastern Washington state, your generosity to the Catholic Campaign for Human Development helps a group called PREPARES en español to minister to large and vibrant Hispanic communities. By training Spanish-speaking and bilingual volunteers and coordinators, and through developing Spanish-language materials, PREPARES en español offers support groups, family companions, and parent/child learning and play groups that not only assist vulnerable families, but do so in a context of respect for the unique cultural needs of Hispanic families. Your contributions strengthen and nourish Spanish-speaking families at the parish level in these dioceses.

Your support for this collection makes a difference for many individuals living in poverty across the United States. Please prayerfully consider how you are able to help CCHD this year. If you are unable to give during Mass, please mail your offertory envelope to your parish or donate through your parish’s online giving platform, if available. If you would like more information about the collection and the people it supports, visit www.usccb.org/cchd/collection.

You and your family are in my prayers.

Sincerely yours in our Lord,

Most Reverend Joseph E. Kurtz, D.D.

Archbishop of Louisville