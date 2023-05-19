Students win National Merit scholarships

Three students who attend Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been named 2023 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

They are Lorenzo Martinelli and Weston Metts from St. Xavier High School and John Kehdy from Trinity High School.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition. More than 7,000 students will receive $28 million in scholarships this year, according to a news release from the organization.

Additional scholarships will be announced in the coming weeks and months.