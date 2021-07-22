Close to 90 kindergarten through eighth-grade students from across the city attended Astro Space Camp July 16-19 on Holy Cross High School’s campus. The camp was sponsored by NASA and Central Creativity Louisville, one of NASA’s education partners. Holy Cross students also served as volunteers during the camp.

Students heard from NASA employees about career opportunities available in the space program. And each student received an “Astro Camp to-go kit,” which contained all the materials they’d needed to conduct experiments and create.

Through hands-on activities, the young campers had the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics, such as volcanoes on Mars, the basics of coding using miniature robots called Ozobots, virtual reality and rocket propulsion.

The camp aimed to “teach the kids to think critically and creatively … and to put them in an environment where they got to see and experience things they haven’t before,” said Randy Gordon, director of strategic partnerships for Central Creativity Louisville.