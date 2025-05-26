Presentation Academy will honor eight women during its 30th annual Tower Awards for Women Leaders event on Oct. 8 in the Galt House Hotel’s grand ballroom, 140 N. Fourth Street.

“The Tower Awards honors Louisville leaders in their fields and highlights the contributions of these role models to Presentation Academy students and to the Kentuckiana community,” according to a press release from the school.

This year’s honorees are:

Arts and Communications — MacKenzie Haley, a New York Times best-selling illustrator.

Business Technology and Trade — Dr. O. Vicky Harris, a FUSE Executive Fellow for Louisville Metro Government.

Education — Dr. Emily Bingham, an author, teacher and activist.

Government, Justice and Law — Colleen Younger, Jefferson County PVA.

Science and Healthcare — Corenza Townsend, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital.

Service and Advocacy — Jane Walsh, major gifts officer at the Louisville Zoo.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Cindi Sullivan, executive director and president of TreesLouisville.

The Mother Catherine Spalding Visionary Award will be presented to Joetta Carpenter Davis, a volunteer and educator at Presentation.

All funds from the event benefit the school’s tuition assistance program. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 8. For more information, contact Karen Schneider at 583-5935, ext. 117, or kschneider@presentationacademy.org.