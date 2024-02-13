Father Isaac McDaniel dies at 74

Father Isaac Stephen McDaniel

Father Isaac Stephen McDaniel, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on Feb. 12. He was 74 and in his 41st year of priesthood.

Father McDaniel, a native of Owensboro, Ky., attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Saint Meinrad, Ind., and entered the Benedictine community there in 1976. He was ordained to the priesthood at St. Meinrad on May 2, 1982. He went on to teach at St. Meinrad Seminary and served as a pastor of several Indiana parishes.

He was incardinated into the Archdiocese of Louisville in November of 2002. In the archdiocese, he served as associate pastor of St. Gabriel Church, part-time associate pastor of St. John Vianney and St. Jerome churches and as sacramental moderator at St. Timothy, Our Lady Help of Christians and St. Patrick churches in West Point, Ky.

He was also on the faculty of Bellarmine University and Spalding University while in residence at St. Mary, St. Jerome and St. Barnabas churches.

Father McDaniel is survived by his brother John Michael (Barbara Lee), niece Lucy Marie and nephew Otis McDaniel.

Visitation will be Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, and Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately in Calvary Cemetery.