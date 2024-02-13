A Time to Speak — Conversations in the Spirit

Richard “Tink” Guthrie

In October 2021, Pope Francis opened the Synod on Synodality as a multi-year initiative to foster dialogue, listening and discerning where God is calling the Catholic Church in the 21st century.

We are not called to solve the Church’s challenges or to debate what the Church should prioritize. Rather, we are called into a dialogue of mutuality in which we each have something to share and something to receive from one another.

The protagonist of the synodal process is the Holy Spirit, inspiring us to learn from one another’s viewpoints and experiences, especially those who feel distanced from the Church and who are on the margins. Journeying together in mutuality, and inspired by the Holy Spirit, unimaginable outcomes are possible!

The worldwide Synod on Synodality now moves into the “Interim Stage,” the period between Synod of Bishops meetings in October 2023 and October 2024. In preparation for their October 2024 gathering in Rome, the Synod of Bishops seeks further input from the Catholic faithful on the following three questions.

Where have I experienced or witnessed ways in which Church structures, leadership or life encourage and foster our shared mission?

Where have I experienced or witnessed ways in which Church structures, leadership or life hinder our shared mission?

How can the Church’s structures and organization help us to proclaim the gospel and live as a community of love and mercy in Christ?

To facilitate discussion on these questions and gather input, the Archdiocese of Louisville welcomes all to attend one of the following three listening sessions in February and March.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7 to 8:45 p.m., Archdiocese of Louisville Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road.

Thursday, March 7, 6:30 to 8:15 p.m., Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Parish Hall, 310 W. Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Ky.

Wednesday, March 13, 7 to 8:45 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, Hospitality Room, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

A modern parable tells of a homeless woman who, while seeking shelter from the rain, stumbles upon a Lenten fish fry. Upon hearing that she is hungry, a worker quickly prepares a fish dinner so the woman has a warm meal. A second worker gives her a schedule of future fish fry dates and invites her to return weekly. The third worker offers the woman a handful of vouchers to ensure her fish dinners are consistently free of charge. A fourth worker, however, sits down with the woman and spends time patiently listening to her story, her hopes and her heartaches. Only by listening does the fourth worker learn the woman is allergic to fish!

How often are we like the first three workers, well-meaning, but hastily offering advice or solutions based on our personal assumptions about someone else’s circumstances and needs? How often do we neglect to journey with the woman to listen and truly gain a deeper understanding of her situation? Only the fourth worker initiated a dialogue in order to learn from the homeless woman.

This is the role to which Pope Francis calls us in the synodal process.

This Lent, please consider joining us for one of the listening sessions. Pope Francis, Church leaders and the Holy Spirit are eager to listen and learn from your experiences!

Richard “Tink” Guthrie is the vice chancellor for the Archdiocese of Louisville and is the archdiocese’s coordinator for the Synod on Synodality process. Contact him at tguthrie@archlou.org or 502/585-3291.