Free retreat for the chronically ill and their caregivers to be May 11

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held May 11 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, prayer and the opportunity to take part in various sacraments. It’s an “opportunity to experience the love of God through a day of shared spiritually-based activities,” according to an announcement from the Family and Life Ministries Office. It will be offered to 10 individuals — ranging in age from young adults to senior citizens — living with chronic illnesses along with 10 caregivers.

According to the organizers, various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety — are considered chronic and would qualify individuals to take part in the retreat. Each person who registers will have the opportunity to discuss their health condition with one of the organizers to ensure the retreat can meet their needs. The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.