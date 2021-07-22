The staff of The Record won 17 awards for work produced in 2020 from national and local journalism contests this summer.

The national Catholic Media Association’s Catholic Press Awards presented first place for best editorial on a local issue to editor Marnie McAllister for an editorial on the death penalty entitled “Why is this system of injustice allowed to linger?”

The judges said, “Editorials must offer background on the topic, but then also must quickly get to the point. The excellent editorial does both. … Timely. Well written. Forceful. Outstanding.”

Reporter Ruby Thomas and McAllister also earned an honorable mention in the Catholic Press Awards in best coverage of racial inequities for coverage of the racial justice movement in Louisville in 2020.

In the Society of Professional Journalists Louisville Pro-Chapter contest, The Record earned top awards in the regional/community newspaper division.

Thomas won first place in public affairs reporting for a story about Water with Blessings’ efforts to help bring clean water to the Navajo. Jessica Able, a former Record staff writer, placed second.

Able placed first in feature/sport photography for a photo of a “canine counselor” at Holy Trinity School.

In general news photography, McAllister placed first for a photo made on the second day of demonstrations for racial justice in 2020. Able placed second and Thomas third.

The Record also swept the continuing coverage category. McAllister took first for coverage of racial justice; Thomas placed second for coverage of the coronavirus and Able placed third for coverage of education and the pandemic.

McAllister won first place for editorial writing.

For best news story, Able placed second and McAllister placed third.

In feature writing, Able placed second and Thomas placed third.

Able also earned a third-place award in the Metro division for reporting on education.