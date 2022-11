The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host the 34th annual African American Catholic History Celebration on Nov. 19.

The event will start with noon Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at St. Monica Church in Bardstown, Ky., followed by a light reception. The Archdiocesan Gospel Choir will provide music.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Continuing Our Journey … A Prophetic Call to Thrive.”

For more information, contact the office at 471-2146.