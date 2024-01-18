Bulletin Board — January 18, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREAT

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, is hosting a mini-retreat for adults on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. The retreat is entitled “Revival, re-awakening and refreshment,” and will explore what God may be asking of us in this new year of Eucharistic Revival. This is a free event, but space is limited. To register or for more information, call Debbie Minton at 969-3332, ex 106.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

Sitio Clothing Ministry needs furniture donations for its clients. The ministry, which can pick up donations, is seeking sofas, recliners, gently used mattresses, tables and chairs. For more information, contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 or sitioministry4213@gmail.com.

HERE and THERE

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Jan. 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Jane Thibault, a behavioral gerontologist and clinical professor emerita at the UofL School of Medicine, will present “The Spirituality of Caring for Persons with Dementia.” The session will explore dementia from a spiritual perspective, including the needs of caregivers and their loved ones experiencing memory loss, and will provide practical tools.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Amy Nall, assistant superintendent of Catholic Schools, will discuss “Catholic Education Committed to Ensuring a Catholic Foundation for Each Student.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

“Walking Through Grief,” a 10-week program to help the bereaved navigate their grief, will begin Jan. 24 and will meet on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom. The program is free and open to everyone. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

“DivorceCare,” a program for those who are separated or divorced, will begin Jan. 30 and meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until April 30. The group meets at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center and via Zoom. To register and purchase a workbook, visit divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Jan 25 and 26: Importance of papal documents.

Feb. 1 and 2: 2023 Universal Synod and 1965 Vatican II Council — Results & Conflicts?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II,” on Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Communion Minister Sessions, led by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship, will be offered in the coming weeks.

A Communion Minister Update Session, Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. Register by Jan. 24

A Communion Minister Formation Session, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. Register by Jan. 31.

Registration can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.