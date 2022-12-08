Official — Archbishop makes new appointments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective Dec. 1:

The Rev. Augustine Joseph of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (C.M.I.) has been appointed as administrator pro-tempore of Emmanuel Church in Albany, Ky., and Holy Cross Church in Burkesville, Ky.

Father Joseph, born in Thadiyampad, Idukki, Kerala, India, was ordained Dec. 29, 2009. He completed his formation at the Regional Theological College, the Dharmaram Vidya Kshetram Pontifical Athenaeum and Darsana Institute of Philosophy, all in India.

He also earned a bachelor’s in English literature from Madras University, a bachelor’s in education from Saurashtra University and a master’s in English literature from Saurashtra University. He also earned an undergraduate degree in the Hindi language.

Prior to his assignment in the Archdiocese of Louisville, Father Joseph served as secretary to Father Provincial in Rajkot, India; as a teacher at Darsana Institute of Philosophy; as an assistant parish priest at Immaculate Conception Church in Rajkot and as secretary to the provincial superior, Rajkot, India.

He also served as principal of St. Xavier’s School in Khambhalia, Gujarat, India; and as vice-principal of St. Francis School in Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Since June 2016, he has served in the Diocese of St. Paul in Alberta, Canada, as pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Fort McMurray.

Other Appointments:

The Rev. Jithin Jose Kalan, C.M.I., has been appointed associate pastor of St. Gabriel Church. He was ordained Jan. 1, 2020.

The Rev. Jinto Thomas, C.M.I., has been appointed associate pastor of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky. He was ordained Dec. 28, 2011.

The Rev. Jacob Zulu has been appointed associate pastor of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. He was ordained Sept. 8, 2008.