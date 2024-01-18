Rouler party raises funds for agency before Lent begins

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host its annual Rouler fundraiser on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

The evening’s activities will include live music, Cajun food, an open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles.

“It’s a great way to kick off the last night to party before Lent starts,” said Catholic Charities development manager Shari Baughman.

Proceeds from Rouler support Catholic Charities’ programs, which serve more than 45,000 people in the Louisville area — from food pantries to anti-human trafficking initiatives and immigration services to long-term care ombudsmen.

“This is a way to come together to raise money for 2024, to make sure that we can increase our impact on those most in need,” Baughman said. “All of this helps. This event is just one more way to give our mission the strength it needs to help people in our community.”

Individual tickets are $85. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/rouler24/welcome. For more information, contact Rebecca Cottrell at rcottrell@archlou.org.