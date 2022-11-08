SCNs hold drive to benefit flood victims

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth are holding an Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive to benefit those affected by the July floods.

The sisters are collecting the following items only: small portable heaters, electric blankets and non-electric blankets, winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves in all sizes and HotHands hand warmers.

Items may be dropped off in front of the motherhouse on the motherhouse campus in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16-18 and from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19.

For more information, call 502-348-1583.