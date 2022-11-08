Youth Focus

Mercy students conduct exit polling on election day

Danielle Giddens, center, filled out an exit poll questionnaire for Mercy Academy senior Cara LaCoe. Giddens’ three children waited nearby. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

A group of 12 Mercy Academy students conducted exit polling on election day, Nov. 8, at the Seneca High School polling location, 3510 Goldsmith Lane.

The students, enrolled in an AP government and politics class, gained real-world experience of the voting process, said Abigail Kremer, their teacher.

A group of Mercy Academy seniors waited outside a polling station at Seneca High School on Goldsmith Lane Nov. 8 to conduct exit polling. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

“It’s really about getting them engaged with voters and getting them to see how the process works,” Kremer said. “Being involved in the democratic process early on helps them when they’re able to vote. They’ll more likely be engaged, and the more people who are engaged the better for all of us.”

Mia Grosshans, a senior in the government and politics class, said they’re studying how demographics affect the voting process. She said voters were asked 27 questions, including what issues motivated them to vote.

Vicky Layne, left, filled out an exit poll questionnaire for Mercy Academy senior Brenna O’Connell at Seneca High School, on Goldsmith Lane, Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

 

Mercy Academy students entered data gathered while conducting exit polling at Seneca High School on Goldsmith Lane Nov. 8. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

