Mercy students conduct exit polling on election day

A group of 12 Mercy Academy students conducted exit polling on election day, Nov. 8, at the Seneca High School polling location, 3510 Goldsmith Lane.

The students, enrolled in an AP government and politics class, gained real-world experience of the voting process, said Abigail Kremer, their teacher.

“It’s really about getting them engaged with voters and getting them to see how the process works,” Kremer said. “Being involved in the democratic process early on helps them when they’re able to vote. They’ll more likely be engaged, and the more people who are engaged the better for all of us.”

Mia Grosshans, a senior in the government and politics class, said they’re studying how demographics affect the voting process. She said voters were asked 27 questions, including what issues motivated them to vote.