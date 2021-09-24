The football rivalry between St. Xavier and Trinity high schools generated a record net of $525,000 for the Catholic Education Foundation at the 14th annual Salute to THE GAME Luncheon Sept. 23.

The luncheon, which drew 600 people to the Galt House Hotel, helps the foundation fund its efforts to provide need-based tuition assistance to families that desire a Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Since its inception, the luncheon has raised more than $3.7 million, according to the foundation. Last year’s event raised what was then a record amount of $500,000.

St. Xavier and Trinity high schools will face each other tonight at Cardinal Stadium.