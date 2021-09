A Mass in observance of National Migration Week and the World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be celebrated by Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Holy Name Church, 2914 S. Third St.

National Migration Week is being observed Sept. 20-26. The week culminates with the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which is celebrated on the last Sunday of September.

The primary theme for this year’s observance is “Toward an Ever Wider ‘WE.’ ”