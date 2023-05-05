‘Goodness Reigns’ accepting film contest entries

Aspiring filmmakers are invited to enter the Goodness Reigns “Share the Story” film contest sponsored by Goodness Reigns, Inc., a nonprofit that promotes creation of faith-based media and art.

Film topics may include Bible stories, church history, YOUCAT (Youth Catechism) teachings, the lives of saints, the sacraments, missionary outreach and social justice issues. All films must be fewer than seven minutes.

Awards categories include the top film for participants ages 18 and under, best video using original music, top film for participants over age 18 and best profile of a present-day missionary or service organization.

Winners in each category will receive $500, and select films will be screened during World Youth Day Aug. 1-6 in Lisbon, Portugal.For more details or to submit a film by June 1, visit goodnessreigns.com.